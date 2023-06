DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Summer is heating up and you might be trying to save an extra buck. Eric Ebbert with River Valley Credit Union shared some tips on activities for this summer and how you can save some money while still having fun.

Plant a garden – can even grow your own food!

Go to a farm and pick your own veggies and fruit

Go birdwatching

*This segment is sponsored by River Valley Credit Union.*