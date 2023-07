MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Fair is back for its 171st year!

According to Fair President Mark Jimison, there are plenty of new things to experience at the Montgomery County Fair this year along with all of your favorite food, drinks and live music!

The fair will open at noon on July 9 and it goes through July 15. It will take place at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds located at 645 Infirmary Road.

For more information, click here or watch the video above!