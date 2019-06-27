Summer Cocktail Recipes

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Imagine yourself laying poolside with a cool drink in your hand. Your dreams are coming true thanks to “Smart Guy in a Tie”, Brian Petro.

Rosé All Day

1 oz. strawberry simple syrup
3 oz. rosé wine, chilled
3 oz. strawberry lemonade

Glass: Rocks
Ice: Cubed
Garnish: Lemon slice

Directions: Pour the lemonade and the simple syrup into a shaking tin over fresh ice. Shake well, then strain into a prepared glass over fresh ice. Top off with rosé wine, stir well, and add the lemon slice. Serve!

Strawberry Simple Syrup

1 cup water
1 cup white sugar
1 – 1.5 cups strawberries

Pour the sugar and water into a sauce pot over medium-high heat. Bring it to a boil while stirring enough to prevent the sugar from burning. When the water is boiling, add the strawberries to the simple syrup, turn down the heat to a simmer. Allow the fruit and syrup to simmer for twenty minutes, crushing the softened fruit on the side of the pan. Remove from the heat. Strain the syrup through a tight strainer and allow it to cool. Syrup will keep for one to two weeks. Makes about 1.75 cups of syrup.

Strawberry Lemonade

2 cups strawberry simple syrup
1.5 cups lemon juice
5 cups of water

Mix the strawberry simple syrup and the lemon juice together in a large container. Then pour in the water, periodically tasting the mixture to see if it is to your liking. Do not start tasting until you have added about 4 to 5 cups of water. Mix well, then pour into smaller three cup jars to store in the refrigerator.

Negroni

1 oz. gin
1 oz. sweet vermouth
1 oz. Campari

Glass: Small rocks
Ice: None
Garnish: Orange peel

Pour all of the ingredients into a mixing glass over ice. Stir well, for 15 – 20 seconds. Strain and pour into the prepared glass. Twist the orange peel over the cocktail to express the oils, then add it to the drink. Serve and enjoy!

