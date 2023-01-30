DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Need ideas for Valentine’s Day? Sugar by FIX has the perfect sweet treats for your significant other!

Kimberly Beatty shared an assortment of sweets including custom sugar cookies, brownies and more!

Kimberly also shared a couple of flavors that are available year-round like the sea salt caramel chocolate chip cookie and the birthday cake cookie.

You can try your hand at cookie decorating on Friday, Feb. 3 at 6:30 p.m. at the Wild Blume Salon. Kimberly said the cookie decorating class is similar to “paint and sip” and you can even bring your own adult beverage.

Valentine’s Day cookies are available for preorder now until Monday, Feb. 6 at midnight.

