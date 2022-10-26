DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Sueño launched their “We Feed Five” campaign, benefiting The Dayton Foodbank. For every entree purchased, Sueño will match it with a five-meal donation to The Foodbank, Inc.

Chris Dimmick, Managing partner of Sueño and The Idea Collective, and Lauren Tappel with The Foodbank, Inc. shared details on the new campaign.

Guests will now combat local food insecurity while dining at Sueño each and every visit. And the best part? The campaign won’t stop, Dimmick said it will be going on indefinitely.

All proceeds raised will be given to The Foodbank, Inc. which alleviates hunger through the acquisition and distribution of food to over 100 partner food pantries across Montgomery, Greene, and Preble counties. The Foodbank serves over 600,000 people each year, and every dollar donated creates five meals for someone in the Miami Valley.

Sueño is an upscale contemporary Mexican restaurant, opened by The Idea Collective. The restaurant is located in downtown Dayton at 607 E. 3rd St.