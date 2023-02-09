DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – To celebrate Black History Month, Chef Gabi Odebode from AfroMeals LLC shared her Stuffed Plantains, a delicious dish for a winter gathering, especially with the big game approaching!

You can buy her Ethiopian Berbere seasoning online or take one of her cooking classes if you’d like to make this dish!

Ingredients:

1 Ripe Plantain

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 jumbo raw shrimp (Chopped)

1 tablespoon red bell pepper (diced)

1 tablespoon green bell pepper (diced)

1 tablespoon yellow bell pepper (diced)

1/4 cup onion (diced)

1 clove garlic (minced)

2 tsp Afromeals Ethiopian Berbere Seasoning

Salt

Click the video above to follow along with this recipe.