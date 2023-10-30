DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Turkey day is just weeks away, which means it’s time to Stuff the Van! Miami Valley Meals is teaming up with Dot’s Market to prepare and distribute over 10,000 meals to residents in need for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Stuff the Van Food Drive will take place at Dot’s Market Centerville, on Saturday, November 4th, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Taylor Naragon, Marketing and Development Director for Miami Valley Meals said these donations contribute to their Thanksgiving Turkey Takeaway.

Naragon said they are needing shelf-stable food items to create sides for the Thanksgiving meals. She said they have the turkeys covered, but their chefs request boxed/bagged stuffing mix, instant mashed potatoes, canned green beans (no bacon, please), canned cream of mushroom soup, and cans/cartons of chicken broth.

Folks can stop by Dot’s Market during the allotted time, and the donation barrels will be available for donations throughout the weekend.

For more details on how to donate, visit their website, or watch the video above.