Still time to adopt ducks for annual URS Rubber Duck Regatta

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – We are just two days away from watching more than 20,000 rubber ducks drop in the Great Miami River for the 16th annual URS Rubber Duck Regatta.

Learn more about how to adopt a duck here.

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Dayton section of WDTN.com are those of individual sponsors and not WDTN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WDTN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Dayton sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.