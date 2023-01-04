DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Hold yourself accountable to your New Year resolution of working out by signing up for a marathon! Rachel Ferguson joined the Living Dayton team to talk about the Air Force Marathon.

The Air Force Marathon is more than just a marathon, said Rachel. There are many different distances that you can choose and you walk or run!

You can also participate online in the virtual series.

Rachel also shared that the earlier you register the better price you can get.

For more information, click here or watch the video above!