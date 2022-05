DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – We chat with Mark Pompilio about their newest campaign at the Community Blood Center. “Register to donate May 2 through May 7 at any CBC mobile blood drive or the Dayton CBC Donation Center and you are automatically entered in the drawing to win four tickets to the May 19 Dragons game against the Quad Cities River Bandits at Day Air Ballpark.”

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction