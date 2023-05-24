DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Pool season is upon us! Make sure you’re keeping your kids safe in the water with some tips from Goldfish Swim School.

Amy Strozier, owner and general manager of Goldfish Swim School, joined the Living Dayton team to share the following advice:

Never swim alone

Designate a water watcher – someone who is not on their phone or drinking

Wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket – especially in open water

Take swim lessons

Make water safety a family activity

According to Amy, swim lessons can reduce the risk of drowning by 88%! Goldfish Swim School offers year-round lessons and like Amy said, “Practice makes permanent.”

