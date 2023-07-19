DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Spending some time poolside this summer? Emma Hale with Wright State University Aquatics has some safety tips.

According to Emma, lifeguards are always looking out for your safety, but it’s important that you and your children are also comfortable in the water.

If you have children, Emma said to consider starting them in swim lessons as soon as you feel comfortable. Emma said that the younger a child is when they start swimming, the less fear they will have.

