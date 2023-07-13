DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Plan on visiting the pool or beach this summer? Mister Manners has some etiquette tips for staying polite while soaking up the sun.

You definitely want to have a fun, relaxing time when you’re at the pool or beach, but you also need to keep the people around you in mind.

It’s important that if you plan to be gone for more than an hour, do not save your chair. It’s also important to not save multiple chairs for yourself or others that are not in use.

And of course, children love to play in the water, but make sure they are not disrupting anyone. If a child happens to be disrupting guests but they are not under your watch, Mister Manners said to leave them alone — unless they are in danger.

