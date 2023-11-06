DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Some folks are looking to stay youthful forever, like a vampire! If that’s the case for you, Jiva Med Spa has just the solution for you. It’s known as the Vampire Facial, and is called Platelet-Rich Plasma treatment, also known as PRP.

Dr. Rakesh Nanda, medical director of Jiva Med Spa, shared details on the treatment. It’s often called the ‘Vampire Facial,’ as it’s known for naturally revitalizing and reinvigorating an individual’s appearance.

It’s said to help with acne scars, smile lines, wrinkles and tone. It uses your blood cells to restore the color, volume, texture, and elasticity of your skin cells.

*This segment is Sponsored by Jiva Med Spa*