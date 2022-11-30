DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Avoiding scams is important all year round, but especially during the holiday shopping season! Eric Gagliano from River Valley Credit Union joined us with tips on how to stay safe while shopping during the winter months:

Research sellers carefully.

Beware of scams .

. Check return policies.

Look for exclusions and limitations in ads.

Gift cards.

Consider paying with a credit card, if possible. But try to pay the card off as soon as you get your statement.

Monitor your accounts. The sooner you identify a problem, the sooner you can correct it.

*This segment is sponsored by River Valley Credit Union.*