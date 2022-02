DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Debbie Harrell, MSN, RN, the Director of Professional Relations of Shriners Children’s Ohio shares ways to stay safe throughout Burn Awareness Week.

“According to the American Burn Association, more than 400,000 people receive treatment for burn injuries each year. More than 300 children are treated in emergency rooms for burns every day. The majority of those burn injuries in children are the result of scalds, usually from hot pots and pans on stoves.”