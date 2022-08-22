DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – As the summer is winding down, students are returning to school. During this time it is important to stay safe on the roads, and Pat Brown from AAA shared some tips for back to school traffic safety.

Brown said it’s important to recognize the school zones.

“School zones will have 20 mile per hour speed limits, and kids walking to school and bicyclists, they can be unpredictable, they don’t always stay on the sidewalks, they don’t always cross at the crosswalks,” Brown said. “So be vigilant, there’s going to be a lot of traffic around the schools and in the school zones in the morning when they go to school and in the evening or afternoon when they go home.”

Brown said it’s important to be attentive to school bus safety, both for your child on the bus and for you on the roads.

For more tips, AAA has information about back to school road safety, or click the video above.