DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Traveling for the holiday season can be a joyous occasion, but the Better Business Bureau is warning families that the holidays are a dangerous time to fall victim to scammers!

On Thursday, Sheri Sword with the Miami Valley & Dayton BBB shared plenty of advice for families on how to prepare your car ahead of time, how to avoid scams and when to post on social media!

Scammers often target people looking for great deals online by offering tempting holiday deals at unrealistically low prices.

Tips:

Research hotels, flights, car rentals and your destination. The earlier reservations are made, the better the deals and the lower the risk of them not being available. Also, track price changes and price check across multiple retailers so you know you’re getting the best price.

Avoid searching for phrases online like “best deals” as they can bring up official-looking websites that are designed by scammers solely to rip you off.

Know the warning signs, such as high-pressure sales tactics, flashy ads and too-good-too-be-true deals.

Ask family and friends for travel agent, destination, rental property recommendations.

Pay with a credit card so you have protection in case you need to dispute charges.

Avoid traveling at peak travel times.

Get all arrangements in writing, including total cost, restrictions, cancellation penalties, etc.

Consider travel insurance, which covers things like trip cancellations and medical emergencies.

Besides planning your trip, BBB also advises you to wait until getting back from your trip to post on social media. You may be tempted to live stream your vacations or post things on your way back home, but it’s essential you don’t want thieves to know that no one is home.

If you’ve become a scam victim, report it to BBB Scam Tracker.

You can also check out companies you’re considering doing business with by visiting BBB.org or call (937) 222-5825 or (800) 776-5301.