DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Jiva Med Spa makes it easy to make your skin glow and keep you looking rejuvenated.

According to their website, Radio Frequency Microneedling delivers heat energy deep into the skin to stimulate new collagen growth and improve skin quality from the inside out.

Their website said this procedure takes traditional Microneedling a step further by also delivering precisely controlled radio frequency heat energy deep below the surface of the skin, leading to a more significant improvement in the skin’s overall quality, texture, and appearance.

*This segment is sponsored by Jiva Med Spa.*