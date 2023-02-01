MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Are you ready for an emergency situation? Montgomery County’s CodeRED notification system can make sure you’re always in the know.

Jeff Jordan, Director of the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management, explained how it works.

Notifications will come from the dispatch center and can alert landlines, cell phones or through email. The system can target a large geographical area or an area as small as one city block.

Types of emergencies the system can send alerts for include an evacuation order, a shelter-in-place order, a water outage, an oil notice, an active shooter threat, severe weather threats and more.

Jeff said the goal of CodeRED is to get information out quickly and accurately.

You can sign up for CodeRED here.

For more information about CodeRED, click here or watch the video above.