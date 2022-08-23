DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – When you see the golden arches, you know something tasty is coming your way! During the summer, McDonald’s has some flavor combinations that will keep you cool and full.

Autumn and Lauren with McDonald’s join us in the studio to share the tasty frozen drinks that will refresh you during the warm summer months.

These iconic McDonald’s duos include:

Minute Maid Strawberry Watermelon Slushie and Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Frozen Coca-Cola® and Fries for the ultimate snack.

Frozen Fanta® Blue Raspberry with Chicken McNuggets®

McDonald’s has 5 frozen drinks this summer:

Frozen Coca-Cola®

Frozen Fanta Blue® Raspberry

Frozen Fanta® Wild Cherry

Minute Maid Strawberry Watermelon Slushie

Minute Maid Tropical Mango

Customers can try all five frozen drinks at Dayton McDonald’s via carry-out, Drive Thru, the McDonald’s app or McDelivery.

This segment was sponsored by McDonald’s.