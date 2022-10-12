DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Combining furry friends and furnishings, Town and Country Furniture joined the Living Dayton team in the studio to talk about their “Pet of the Week” sponsorship, as well as their inventory.

Town and Country Furniture is committed to bringing the best values in home furnishings from the leading manufactures into customers’ homes.

Family owned and located in Piqua, the company is proud of their small-town mentality and say they are not your average furniture and mattress store! Their website explains you’ll never be approached by commission-hungry salespeople like you might at other furniture stores.

They also have some full-fledged greeters, one being Stella, featured in the image above. Labrador Retriever by breed and welcoming committee by trade!

Town and Country Furniture has a selection of furniture to meet every need and budget, from formal living room furniture to casual dining room tables, beds, chairs, accessories, lighting, and mattresses and more.

Tap the play button on the video above to see all of the options that Town and Country Furniture has to offer.

