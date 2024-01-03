DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Many Americans may be looking to quit smoking this New Year but may have difficulty! Sotar Technologies Bruce Barcelo joined Living Dayton on Wednesday with advice for those who are wishing to quit but aren’t sure where to start.

In the New Year there are new possibilities to start living a smoke-free life! Barcelo says when someone decides to quit smoking, it’s easily the top-rated decision they can make to improve their overall health.

Set a Quit Date

Pay Attention to When You Smoke

Start Cutting Back

Get Help

Give Yourself Grace

