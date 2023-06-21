KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Mix 107.7 is throwing it back to the ’80s with the Summer Concert this weekend!

According to Jeff Stevens from Mix 107.7, Richard Marx and Starship will be hitting the stage at Fraze Pavilion on Saturday, June 24. They will be performing some of their greatest hits for the Summer Concert, formerly known as SummerFest.

Jeff also said to tune into Mix 107.7 on Thursday morning for a chance to win a meet and greets with the artists!

For more information or to buy tickets, click here.