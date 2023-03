DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – St. Patrick’s Day weekend is here and Ohioans are gearing up for parties, festivities and looking for good food and drinks!

This weekend you’ll certainly want to enjoy some Irish staples like corned beef and cabbage or maybe a shepherd’s pie and freshly baked Irish soda bread with honey butter.

Dayton 937‘s Lisa Grigsby has her top picks of places to eat and discussed what restaurants may have the best atmosphere for you and your family or a group of friends.