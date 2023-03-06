DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Archbishop Carroll High School is really putting the “Pat” in St. Patrick’s Day this weekend!

You can enjoy the Carroll St. Pat’s Fest from March 10 to 11 for food, beer, fish and fun!

Principal Matt Sableski said a silent auction begins online on Thursday, March 9, but the fun really begins on Friday.

On Friday, there will be fish, gambling, beer and bands for a 21+ crowd.

On Thursday, there will be games and activities for people of all ages.

