DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Flowerman stopped by the Living Dayton studio to talk everything flowers for the start of the new season!

Beth Mills shared some tips for the best possible spring arrangement.

Beth gave some tips on putting your own bouquet together, such as cutting off the ends of the flowers and storing them in room-temperature water.

Watch the video above to learn more or click here.

Visit them at 70A WestPark Road, Dayton.