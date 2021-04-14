Spring Cookie Truffles

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Lee Cummings, a chef from Occam Dining, joins us with a spring recipe for Cookie Truffles!

THINSTERS Cookie Truffles

Ingredients

●        2 (4 oz) bags of Chocolate Chip THINSTERS Cookies (36 cookies)

●        8 oz cream cheese, softened

●        12 oz white chocolate, melted

Directions

1.       In a food processor, finely crush the THINSTERS cookies, reserving about 2 tablespoons of the mixture for sprinkling on top of the truffles.

2.       In a large bowl, combine the cookie crumbs and cream cheese, stirring until evenly mixed. Chill the mixture for about an hour or until it can be rolled into a ball and hold its shape.

3.       Divide and roll the mixture into golf ball-sized balls. Dip the truffles in the melted white chocolate and place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

4.       Sprinkle the reserved cookie crumbs on top of the truffles before the chocolate hardens.

5.       Enjoy!

