Spring Cookie Truffles

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Lee Cummings, a chef from Occam Dining, joins us with a spring recipe for Cookie Truffles!

THINSTERS Cookie Truffles

Ingredients

● 2 (4 oz) bags of Chocolate Chip THINSTERS Cookies (36 cookies)

● 8 oz cream cheese, softened

● 12 oz white chocolate, melted

Directions

1. In a food processor, finely crush the THINSTERS cookies, reserving about 2 tablespoons of the mixture for sprinkling on top of the truffles.

2. In a large bowl, combine the cookie crumbs and cream cheese, stirring until evenly mixed. Chill the mixture for about an hour or until it can be rolled into a ball and hold its shape.

3. Divide and roll the mixture into golf ball-sized balls. Dip the truffles in the melted white chocolate and place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

4. Sprinkle the reserved cookie crumbs on top of the truffles before the chocolate hardens.

5. Enjoy!