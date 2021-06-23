Spotting Tech Support Scams

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - President Joe Biden's original goal of vaccinating 70% of adult Americans with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by July 4th isn't looking promising. "70% is an aggressive goal…I don't think we're gonna hit that on July 4th but that's ok," said Premier Health Regional Medical Director Dr. Joseph Allen.

The CDC reports that The United States has only vaccinated 65.5% of American adults with at least one dose, while the Ohio Department of Health reports just over 47% of all people have received their vaccine. Premier Health Program Director Ronice Powell and her team are working with other local groups to vaccinate as many people as possible.