DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Folks will be dribbling, shooting and scoring with the Hooping 4Hope Cancer Awareness Basketball Tournament!

Benefitting the organization, Age No Factor, Robin Mobley and Tiffany Taylor shared the importance of cancer awareness.

The tournament takes place on Sunday, July 2nd at Trotwood High School from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

They will have a memorial table for folks to decorate in honor of survivors, those who have cancer or loved ones who passed from cancer.

Games are open to all, anyone from kids to adults can play! They will also have an All Star game featuring well-known basketball players and community leaders as the celebrity coaches!

