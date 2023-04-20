DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Vintage is all the rage, and one expo is getting all of the best vintage items in one place! Great shopping, fun experiences, and all going towards a good cause, you’re bound to find something you love at the Vintage Market Days.

Happening April 21 to 23 at the Greene County Fairgrounds & Expo Center in Xenia, four barns filled with vintage items from a curated selection of 130 vendors from across the country will gather for customer’s convenience!

With food, drinks, and live music, this event is filled with fun, and all going towards a good cause! This event benefits two local charities: Heart of Centerville and Greenview High School Athletics.

Tickets start at only $5, for more information, visit their website or watch the video above!