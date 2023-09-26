DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Find scholarships and sports at Dragons stadium! A resource event at Day Air Ballpark for prospective college students will give out two $1,000 scholarships.

The Dayton Dragons and Day Air Credit Union will hold a College Prep Night on Sept. 27, rain or shine, from 6-8 p.m. at Day Air Ballpark.

Brandy Guinaugh, the Dragons Vice President & Assistant General Manager, said prospective students and their families will have the opportunity to learn about colleges from across the nation.

The event will host representatives from various colleges and provide resources to guide families through planning a path of higher education.

Students can find representatives of University of Cincinnati, University of Dayton, Miami University, Ohio University, Wittenberg University, Wright State University. Guinaugh said it will also have trade schools, the Ohio National Guard and more.

Day Air Credit Union will also give $1,000 scholarships to two attendees at the event. Students must pre-register and attend to be entered to win.

Those interested in the event can register and learn more here.