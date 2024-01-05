DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – If you like coffee and you like pups, this event is right up your alley! Planned2Give has a new fundraiser this month, called Ground for Hounds, based off of their Donut Fest on Tour. Lisa Grigsby stopped by to spill the tea (or coffee) on the event.

Folks can participate by buying a Grounds For Hounds ticket booklet for $25. It is a $40 value and each ticket will get you a coffee of up to a $5 value. The proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit Paw Patrol,

There are 8 participating coffee shops:

B-Side Coffee Bar

Ghostlight; Midtown or Southpark

Tastefully Roasted

Wholly Grounds

Gather

ContempoRoast Coffee

Central Perc European Cafe

Curious Styles & Coffee Shop

To purchase a ticket booklet, or to find out further information, visit their website or watch the video above!