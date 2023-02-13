DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Still haven’t decided on Valentine’s Day plans? Grab a ticket for you and your significant other and enjoy a night of theater!

Kailey Yeakley with Dayton Live shared some information about “A Soldier’s Play” which is at the Victoria Theatre from Feb. 14 to Feb. 19.

Kailey said the play features Stivers graduate Norm Lewis, a performer seen on Broadway and the first African American to play the Phantom in “The Phantom of the Opera.”

This play would be most enjoyable for an older audience due to the drama, said Kailey.

Be sure to check out Dayton Live’s upcoming show “R.E.S.P.E.C.T. – A Celebration of the Music of Aretha Franklin,” as well! It will be at the Victoria Theatre on Feb. 24 and 25.

Click here to purchase tickets for “A Soldier’s Play.”