DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Philharmonic Artistic Director and Conductor Neal Gittleman joined us to talk about some plans for New Year’s Eve that you may want to consider.

You can spend part of your New Year’s Eve celebration with the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance and take a trip to Paris!

The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance will be presenting its annual french-themed Voyage to Paris show on New Year’s Eve beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the Schuster Center.

Neal said there will be champagne, non-alcoholic drinks and a special balloon surprise! The best of it is that you can take part in this celebration, but still be home by 10 p.m.!

