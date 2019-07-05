Special July hours at Cincinnati Zoo

Living Dayton

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – Whether you are an early bird or a night owl, you’re in luck at the Cincinnati Zoo.

Every Tuesday in July, the Zoo will stay open until 8 p.m., and visitors who enter after 5 p.m. on Twilight Tuesdays pay half price. The evenings are FREE for members and people who have purchased tickets for 7/9, 7/16, 7/23, or 7/30.

The train, carousel and 4-D theater will be in operation, food stations will remain open, and special animal encounters are planned.

The Zoo opens daily at 10 a.m. and closes at 6 p.m. Cincinnati Zoo members enjoy early entry at 9 a.m. You find more here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact Living Dayton

Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS