Special July hours at Cincinnati Zoo

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – Whether you are an early bird or a night owl, you’re in luck at the Cincinnati Zoo.

Every Tuesday in July, the Zoo will stay open until 8 p.m., and visitors who enter after 5 p.m. on Twilight Tuesdays pay half price. The evenings are FREE for members and people who have purchased tickets for 7/9, 7/16, 7/23, or 7/30.

The train, carousel and 4-D theater will be in operation, food stations will remain open, and special animal encounters are planned.

The Zoo opens daily at 10 a.m. and closes at 6 p.m. Cincinnati Zoo members enjoy early entry at 9 a.m. You find more here.