Spark Your Valentine’s Day Romance

Thomas Farley better known as "Mister Manners". He's sharing his top tips for making an impression on Valentine's Day!

Make The Effort — As easy as it would be to throw in the towel on romance this year, with the 12 months we’ve just had, who couldn’t use an opportunity to feel special, loved and lovable? Don’t take a pass on Valentine’s Day just because things are different.

Dress Up — Use this opportunity to break out of your comfort zone (literally). If your wardrobe over the past 12 months has consisted of sweats and a T-shirt, use this opportunity to look your best. Shave. Put on some makeup. Put on a pair of shoes



Head Out — It may well be that the last time you dined out as a couple was Valentine’s Day 2020. Although cooking at home can be romantic, you’ve probably had your fill of that this year. If restaurants are open, think about going to your favorite eatery for a special evening to enjoy and unwind.



Put it in Writing — You’ve faced adversity together this year…a year like any other we’ve ever known. Put your thoughts into words in a card or letter that expresses your love. Long after the pandemic has faded, this will be a keepsake to be treasured.



Say it With Flowers — Although a beautiful arrangement delivered to the office, making a statement for all of your significant others’ co-workers to see is one of the main reasons flowers are sent on Valentine’s Day, brighten up your home and spirits with a flower delivery to the house.

Remember the Unattached — For as many people in relationships, there are also many who are single—whether by choice or not. Reach out to those you know will be feeling lonely on this day. Considering sending Valentine’s day cards to a friend or family member, letting them know they are very much loved and remembered. Or if you’re single yourself, organize a Zoom call for your single friends.

Keep Social Posts Minimal — Bearing in mind the above, one Instagram post about the special thing your Valentine did for you should do the trick. Don’t gloat about how romantic your partner is through multiple posts—unless you’re’ looking to be unfollowed