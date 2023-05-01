DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Air Force Museum Foundation will be putting on an out-of-this-world event for a 21+ audience this Saturday!

Kelly Long with the Air Force Museum Foundation said the event will take place at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force on May 6 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

There will be a cash bar, trivia, a look into the Space Shuttle Crew Compartment Trainer with two real NASA astronauts and more!

You can even strut your stuff in a moonwalk competition that is judged by Stormtroopers with the Ohio Garrison of the 501st Legion.

Tickets are $40 and can be purchased here. Click here for more information.