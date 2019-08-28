1  of  2
Sound Valley Summer Music Festival returns to Yellow Cab Tavern

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Sound Valley Summer Music Festival returns to Yellow Cab Tavern in Dayton! A dozen bands and performers are coming together to raise money for local charities. The event also features food trucks and craft beer!

