Soft Pretzel Bread & Bruschetta

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Heather Williams joins us with a tasty recipe for Savory Pretzel Bread Bruschetta.
Savory Pretzel Bread Bruschetta
Ingredients:
- 1 Julian’s Recipe Butter & Sea Salt Pretzel Baguette
- 1 cup finely chopped tomatoes
- 1/2 cup finely chopped onions
- 1/4 tbsp olive oil ground salt ground pepper
- 1 tbsp chopped basil
- Sliced cheddar cheese
- Dijon mustard
Directions
- Bake the Julian’s Recipe Pretzel Baguette according to the package, and slice.
- Mix tomatoes, onions, and basil with olive oil and add salt & pepper to taste.
- Top pretzel bread with cheddar cheese while bread is still warm, let melt.
- Spoon tomato mixture onto crisps and top with a small drop of Dijon mustard.
- Serve immediately.