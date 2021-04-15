Soft Pretzel Bread & Bruschetta

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Heather Williams joins us with a tasty recipe for Savory Pretzel Bread Bruschetta.

Savory Pretzel Bread Bruschetta

Ingredients:

  • 1 Julian’s Recipe Butter & Sea Salt Pretzel Baguette
  • 1 cup finely chopped tomatoes
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped onions
  • 1/4 tbsp olive oil ground salt ground pepper
  • 1 tbsp chopped basil
  • Sliced cheddar cheese
  • Dijon mustard

Directions

  1. Bake the Julian’s Recipe Pretzel Baguette according to the package, and slice.
  2. Mix tomatoes, onions, and basil with olive oil and add salt & pepper to taste.
  3. Top pretzel bread with cheddar cheese while bread is still warm, let melt.
  4. Spoon tomato mixture onto crisps and top with a small drop of Dijon mustard.
  5. Serve immediately.

