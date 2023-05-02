DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – For those wanting a hearty sandwich, Warped Wing has just the dish for you! Their Smoked Bologna Sandwich is jam packed with smoke and delicious flavor.

Erin O’Neill joined the Living Dayton team in the studio from Warped Wing Brewing Company! He shared some tips on how to make smoked bologna.

Ingredients:

Thick slice of Smoked Bologna

Sharp cheddar cheese

Toasted sourdough bread

Lettuce

Tomato

Red Onion

They have three locations to visit and a fourth on the way in Huber Heights, an untapped beer market for the brewery!

Watch the video above for further details or check out their website for more information.