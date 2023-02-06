DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Celebrating 11 years of Living Dayton must be done with a celebratory cocktail! And who better to make it than long-time guest, Smart Guy in a Tie! Brian Petro made 2 drinks with local liquors in the colors of Living Dayton – purple and orange!

Dayton Gin Fizz

The Orange: Dayton Gin Fizz

Recipe:

– 2 oz. gin

– .5 oz. simple syrup

– .5 oz. heavy cream

– .5 oz lemon juice

– .5 oz lime juice

– 3 ds. orange flower water

– 1 egg white

– Orange soda, chilled

Glass: Collins

Ice: Cubed

Garnish: None

Pour all ingredients except the orange soda into the shaking tin. Shake well for ten to fifteen seconds, add ice to the tin, and shake well again for another ten to fifteen seconds or until the tin is cold in your hands. Strain into a Collins glass and let it sit for up to thirty seconds. Then top with the orange soda and serve!

Living the Purple Life

The Purple: Living the Purple Life

Recipe:

– 1.5 oz. rum

– 1 oz. blue curacao

– 2 oz. pomegranate juice

– 2 oz. blueberry juice

Glass: Rocks

Ice: Cubed

Garnish: Orange peel

Pour all the ingredients into a shaking tin over ice. Shake well for up to ten seconds or until the tin is cold in your hands. Strain into the prepared glass over fresh ice. Express the peel’s oils over the cocktail, add to the glass, and serve!