DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Celebrating 11 years of Living Dayton must be done with a celebratory cocktail! And who better to make it than long-time guest, Smart Guy in a Tie! Brian Petro made 2 drinks with local liquors in the colors of Living Dayton – purple and orange!
Dayton Gin Fizz
Recipe:
– 2 oz. gin
– .5 oz. simple syrup
– .5 oz. heavy cream
– .5 oz lemon juice
– .5 oz lime juice
– 3 ds. orange flower water
– 1 egg white
– Orange soda, chilled
Glass: Collins
Ice: Cubed
Garnish: None
Pour all ingredients except the orange soda into the shaking tin. Shake well for ten to fifteen seconds, add ice to the tin, and shake well again for another ten to fifteen seconds or until the tin is cold in your hands. Strain into a Collins glass and let it sit for up to thirty seconds. Then top with the orange soda and serve!
Living the Purple Life
Recipe:
– 1.5 oz. rum
– 1 oz. blue curacao
– 2 oz. pomegranate juice
– 2 oz. blueberry juice
Glass: Rocks
Ice: Cubed
Garnish: Orange peel
Pour all the ingredients into a shaking tin over ice. Shake well for up to ten seconds or until the tin is cold in your hands. Strain into the prepared glass over fresh ice. Express the peel’s oils over the cocktail, add to the glass, and serve!