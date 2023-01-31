DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Want to switch up your diet? Consider going vegan!

Rhea Adkins from Vegan It Iz Eats joined the Living Dayton team in the kitchen with some plant-based recipes. She shared their vegan Buffalo Jackfruit slider and a Mushroom Philly Cheesesteak.

Mushroom Philly Cheesesteak:

  • Mushrooms 
  • Sliced onions and peppers
  • Pinch of banana peppers
  • Coconut aminos
  • Your favorite vegan cream cheese

Buffalo Jackfruit Sliders:

  • Jackfruit 
  • Plant-based whipping cream
  • Diced jalapeños
  • Slider Bread
  • Butter