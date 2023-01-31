DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Want to switch up your diet? Consider going vegan!
Rhea Adkins from Vegan It Iz Eats joined the Living Dayton team in the kitchen with some plant-based recipes. She shared their vegan Buffalo Jackfruit slider and a Mushroom Philly Cheesesteak.
Mushroom Philly Cheesesteak:
- Mushrooms
- Sliced onions and peppers
- Pinch of banana peppers
- Coconut aminos
- Your favorite vegan cream cheese
Buffalo Jackfruit Sliders:
- Jackfruit
- Plant-based whipping cream
- Diced jalapeños
- Slider Bread
- Butter