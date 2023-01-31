DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Want to switch up your diet? Consider going vegan!

Rhea Adkins from Vegan It Iz Eats joined the Living Dayton team in the kitchen with some plant-based recipes. She shared their vegan Buffalo Jackfruit slider and a Mushroom Philly Cheesesteak.

Mushroom Philly Cheesesteak:

Mushrooms

Sliced onions and peppers

Pinch of banana peppers

Coconut aminos

Your favorite vegan cream cheese

Buffalo Jackfruit Sliders:

Jackfruit

Plant-based whipping cream

Diced jalapeños

Slider Bread

Butter