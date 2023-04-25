DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Sipping on some orange juice and champagne reminds many people of brunch… and one local event is letting you do that for a good cause!

Planned2Give’s Mimosa Madness is inviting guests to join them on Sunday, April 30th from noon to 2 p.m. at Top of The Market to try variations of this breakfast cocktail. Benefitting Blue Star Mother’s, a general admission ticket will get you 6 mimosas.

Lisa Grigsby and Jeff Jackson with Planned2Give shared details on the sparkling event.

