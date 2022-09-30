DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Kaitlin Becraft from SICSA joined us in the studio to share our Pet of the Week: Blue!

Blue is a friendly, fluffy, sweetheart who loves to give kisses and is looking for a home!

To adopt Blue, Kaitlin said you can stop in any day of the week or give SICSA call. They will talk you through adoption counseling then you will be able to take her home!

Katilin said SICSA also has a Safe Pets program where people can foster animals for those experiencing domestic abuse or medical emergencies. SICSA and the foster parent can hold onto the pet until the person gets back to health or is ready to take care of them again.

Be sure to check out SICSA’s Wagner Subaru Adopt-ober Fest on October 16!