DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s important to remind yourself to be cautious around your home, as it can contain many hazards. Shriners Children’s Ohio is working to remind you of the dangers that can come from your kitchen and bathroom appliances.

This week is Burn Awareness Week, an annual campaign to remind parents to be burn aware with children. This year’s theme is around scalds, which is one of the most common burns that occur in children. As the leaders in pediatric burn care, Shriners Children’s Ohio is reminding parents about the danger and what to do if your child is burned.

Debbie Harrell, RN, Director of Professional Relations at Shriners Children’s Ohio said the bathroom and the kitchen are where the majority of scalding burns occur.

Shriners Children’s Ohio is one of the four Shriners hospitals dedicated to the treatment of pediatric burns and specializing in plastic and reconstructive surgery. They treat all types of burns regardless of size or degree.

