DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Kids across the country may start going back to school soon but that doesn’t mean it can’t be fun! Influencer Shanisty Ireland joined Living Dayton on Friday to showcase several different tips and tricks for parents making back to school a memorable time for all.

Ireland encourages families to take the mixed-emotions and anxieties of going back to school together and try to make fun rituals! She says what’s worked best for her kids is ensuring they understand exactly how much time they have before heading back.

For kids, she featured Southern Recipes’ creamy bacon dip paired with baguettes that make super easy and fun items in your kids lunch box! The dip is cream cheese, sour creme, cheddar cheese, bacon and more all mixed together to create a smooth and rich meal for your kid.

After a long day at school, homework is done and the kids are back to bed, now is a great time for a fun back to school ritual with the parents! Ireland suggests a cotton candy martinis made with 2 ounces of vodka and 3 ounces of cranberry juice poured over cotton candy! The mixture will dissolve the cotton candy before your eyes and gives you just the right amount of a sweet kick to celebrate back to school.



