DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — September is Life Insurance Awareness Month. Life insurance is a responsible decision, and a way to look out for your loved ones in the case that you unexpectedly pass away.

Dan Scroggins, vice president of personal lines insurance at AAA, said that everyone should consider life insurance, no matter their age.

He said it can cover funeral costs or assist in paying off a mortgage. Scroggins said these funds can be used in any way that the receiving party deems appropriate.

Scroggins covers the benefits of life insurance and the different types of policies in the video above.

