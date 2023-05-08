DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — May is Motorcycle and Bike Safety Awareness Month and Kara Hitchens with AAA shared everything you need to know.

According to Kara, motorcycles only account for 3 percent of vehicles on the road, however, they account for 14 percent of fatal crashes.

It’s important to always practice safety on motorcycles, or even bicycles, said Kara.

When you ride a bicycle or motorcycle, always wear a helmet. If you were to get in a crash without a helmet, there would be nothing to protect your head from the road. Long sleeves and long pants are a must, as well as hard-soled shoes.

Kara said it’s important to always “see and be seen.”

For more information, or to inquire about bicycle or motorcycle insurance, click here.