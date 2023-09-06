DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – The sweetness of the holiday season is already here! A local confectionery contest is already getting residents into the jolly spirit. Downtown Dayton Partnership is looking for bakers for their annual “Gingerbread Homes for the Holidays” contest.

Jess Sands with the Downtown Dayton Partnership shared details on how to participate. Until Wednesday, September 20th, applications for the Gingerbread Homes for the Holidays will be accepted and then judged on by the public deciding who’s the most creative, sturdy and festive!

Up to 20 designers will be selected and have their finished masterpieces on display inside of the Old Courthouse.

Selected entrants will showcase their completed masterpiece to compete for the title of “Best House on the Block” with a top prize of $400. The second-place vote-getter will receive $200. All selected applicants will receive a $200 stipend to help cover the cost of building materials.

Traditional houses, building replicas, and even cardboard entries are all allowed in the competition. However, all exposed surfaces should be covered with edible materials.

For more information on guidelines and how to apply, click here or watch the video above!